3,468 individuals involved in Felda Redong 1 EMCO

JOHOR BAHRU: The implementation of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Felda Redong 1 Labis sub-district near Segamat, for two weeks beginning yesterday (May 27) until June 9, involve a total of 3,468 individuals

Segamat district officer Nasri Md Ali said there are 825 families and three foreign workers’ dormitories comprising of 35 people, inside the EMCO area.

He said as of 10 am yesterday, a total 657 individuals had been screened involving Redong 1 Cluster and 98 out of them were Covid-19 positive while 283 negative and 276 awaiting results.

“Efforts to conduct screening and contact tracing are still being actively carried out by Segamat district Health Office,” he said in a statement here, today.

Nasri who is also Segamat district Disaster Management Committee chairman said the committee will oversee the EMCO area and the operation room has also been activated since May 26 at Tenang Stesen’s Multipurpose Hall.

“The operation room will coordinate EMCO management led by Segamat district Disaster Management Committee Secretariat,” he said.

Nasri said the Royal Malaysia Police will lead in matters involving security assisted by People’s Volunteers’ Corp and Malaysia Armed Forces, while the distribution of contribution, relief and food supplies will be coordinated by the Social Welfare Department and Civil Defence Force through the operation room.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of EMCO in the area on Tuesday. -Bernama