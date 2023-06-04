3.46m to receive Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance on April 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The payment of the Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKKA) to 3.46 million people will be made on April 17.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the recipients were civil servants, government pensioners, padi farmers, rubber smallholders, fishermen and volunteers.

The payment involves a financial allocation of RM1.572 billion, he said.

“A total of 1.4 million civil servants Grade 56 and below including contract and MySTEP staff will receive RM700. This will involve a financial implication of RM988 million.

“Meanwhile, one million government retirees including non-pensionable veterans will receive RM350 with an implication of RM350 million,“ he told reporters after visiting Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) headquarters here today.

Ahmad said a total of 850,000 padi farmers, rubber smallholders and fishermen would each receive RM200 and this would involve financial allocation of RM170 million.

A total of 213,000 volunteers from the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA), Civil Defence Force, police force and fire department would also receive the aid amounting to RM64 million. -Bernama