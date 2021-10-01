350 complaints on traders selling above controlled prices this year

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has received 350 complaints on controlled items being sold above the fixed prices in the first nine months of this year.

Its enforcement director, Azman Adam(pix), said the most number of complaints were regarding cooking oil with 172 reports, followed by liquefied petroelum gas (111), sugar (28), Covid-19 test kits (17), face masks (11) and flour (11).

As a result, 162 investigation papers were opened against traders for allegedly breaching price controls and these cases are still under investigation, he said in a statement today.

“The ministry’s enforcement division will not hesitate to act firmly against any traders who breach guidelines and conditions, including on prices,” he added.

Any trader selling above the recommended price can be subjected to action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and be penalised, he said.

Errant individuals can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years or both, or be compounded up to RM50,000. For companies, they can be fined up to RM500,000 or be compounded a maximum RM250,000.

Azman said essential goods such as coarse and fine white sugar, wheat flour, cooking oil, liquefied petroelum gas, face masks, Covid-19 antigen test kits, have had their selling prices fixed for all types of shops and business platforms, including online.

“This is to ensure that people can enjoy essential items at controlled prices and are not burdened by any increase in cost of living now,” he said, adding that the prices set do not include delivery charges.

Consumers are encouraged to make complaints directly to the ministry by providing full details including the price tag and location of premises or business platform involved.

Complaints can be directed to WhatsApp 019-279 4317; Mobileapps Ez ADU KPDNHEP; e-aduan.kpdnhep portal; 1-800-886-800 call centre; email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) 03-8882 6088/6245.