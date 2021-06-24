36 M'sian Indian classical dancers break national, international records dancing non stop

KUALA LUMPUR: Dancing can be a way to stay fit and healthy especially during this pandemic time where it is said to have a wide range of physical and mental benefits.

Taking this into account, 36 young Malaysian female Indian classical dancers took advantage of the pandemic by breaking both national and international records recently for dancing ‘Bharatanatyam’, a major form of Indian classical dance, for 35 hours on a relay basis.

The dancers from Sri Rathakrishanan Music and Arts Centre aged between nine to 40 years, started dancing at 8am on May 1 and came to a magnificent finale at 7pm on May 2, during an event called Suaranatya.

“All the 36 participants danced on a relay basis, covering a variety of devotional songs and cumulatively logged a total running time of 35 hours to earn a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR).

“In recognition of such astounding achievement, all 36 participants have been awarded a place in the MBR for 'Longest Non-stop Traditional Dance Relay' and 'Most Number of All Women Participants in a 24-Hour Barathanatyam Relay'.

“They also earned an entry into ABR to clinch the 'Longest Non-stop Traditional Dance Relay' accolade,” said the principal of the dance academy, Nalini Rathakris in a statement to Bernama.

Nalini, the brain behind of Suaranatya, said her passion and unadulterated dedication for Indian classical dance led her teaching the traditional art for almost 16 years.

“Even in the face of Covid-19 lockdown and global pandemic, the participants rehearsed and prepared vehemently.

“What we are trying to do is not to recognise achievements but inspire young Malaysian women to accomplish great things.

“We want to promote the spirit of human excellence and make the nation proud,” said Nalini, adding her dance academy will bring about an impressive attempt and intends to enter Guinness World Records in near future. -Bernama