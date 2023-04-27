36 nabbed in Johor for breaking regulations on firecrackers sale

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested 36 local men in Johor for breach of permit conditions in the sale of firecrackers and fireworks during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the traders, aged between 17 and 55, were picked up in operations conducted at Aidilfitri bazaars and other premises between March 28 and yesterday.

He said 712 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks were seized in the operations.

“They were arrested for violating licensing conditions as they were caught selling certain types of firecrackers and fireworks not approved for sale.

“Three foreigners working at premises selling firecrackers and fireworks were also arrested during the operations,” he said in a statement today.

He said 33 investigation papers were opened under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and 18 of the cases have been taken to court.

“The balance of 15 investigation papers are being finalised for the purpose of bringing charges,” he said.

On the Op Selamat 20 road safety campaign, he said Johor recorded 1,584 accidents, 18 of which were fatal.

Kamarul Zaman said 2,910 summonses for various traffic offences were also issued during the operations.

He said 91 individuals were arrested under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (RTA), 31 under Section 45 A (1) of the RTA, two under Section 108 of the RTA, and eight under Section 15 (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drugs 1952. -Bernama