36 pct of children in M’sia given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,277,247 children aged five to 11 or 36 per cent of the population in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,846,114 individuals or 91.5 per cent of the population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 2,943,587 individuals or 94.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 15,553,138 individuals or 66.1 per cent of the group have received the Covid-19 booster dose, and a total of 22,946,072 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,222,133 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 27,592 doses of vaccine were administered, with 5,911 as the first dose, 1,373 as second dose and 20,308 booster dose, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,577,331.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 65 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number at 12 cases, followed by Perak (11), Johor (10) while Melaka and Pahang with five cases each.

Kedah reported four cases, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur (three cases each), Penang (two) while Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu and Labuan each recorded one case.-Bernama