37 new Covid-19 deaths, total fatalities crosses 31k

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 37 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Four of the dead were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

The new fatalities reported by the Health Ministry yesterday put the cumulative death toll at 31,026.

Penang recorded the highest number of new deaths at six, making up 16.2 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (4), Kedah (4), Perak (4), Terengganu (4), Negeri Sembilan (3), Pahang (3), Selangor (3), Sabah (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Kelantan (1) and Malacca (1).

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 56,229 active cases, including 383 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 198 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,707,402.