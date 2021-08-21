38 per cent of Malaysian population completes Covid-19 vaccination: JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 38 per cent of the country’s population, or 12,408,803 individuals, have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV),

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed that 17,961, 600 individuals, or 55 per cent, had received the first dose of the vaccine, making the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) to 30,370,403 doses.

On the daily vaccination, 483,855 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 155,030 doses as first dose, while 328,825 doses to the second dose recipients.

Pick was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.-Bernama