387 individuals nabbed in Sarawak for gambling: Police Commissioner

KUCHING: Police detained 387 individuals involved in gambling activities throughout the state under Op Dadu Khas which was conducted from July 14 to Aug 14, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said of the total, 360 were locals while 27 were foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 63.

The modus operandi was to use short message service (SMS) to send gambling websites to prospective gamblers, he said.

“From the total, 251 were men while the total value of seizure was RM 47,705. Their activities included online gambling, betting, cockfighting and gambling in open space.

“We have identified several gambling websites and have informed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to blacklist the websites. Those arrested did not include the mastermind of this activity but those who managed the premises and gambling counters,“ he said after the handover of duties ceremony at the State Police Headquarters, here today.

Mohd Azman said to eradicate gambling activities in Sarawak, the Criminal Investigation Department focused on cutting electricity supply to premises involved and blocking websites through the MCMC.

He said throughout this year until Aug 19, electricity at 156 premises was successfully terminated with assistance from the Sarawak Energy Berhad while 38 online gambling websites were referred to the MCMC for action.

“A total of 1,381 raids in the state involved the arrest of 1,826 individuals with seizure valued at RM462,071,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohd Azman witnessed the handing over of duties for the post of Head of Management Department by DCP Gilberd Philip Layang to ACP James Jonathan and Kota Samarahan District Police Chief from Supt Sudirman Kram to DSP Brodie Brangka.

The ceremony also involved the handing over duties for Administrative Superintendent of the Management Department from ACP James Jonathan to Sudirman and the Sri Aman District Police Chief post from DSP Boniface Bajai to ASP Mass Nur Haslinda Abdullah.-Bernama