390 household heads in Melaka receive BWI

ALOR GAJAH: A total of 390 out of 2,528 household heads in Melaka who were affected by recent floods have received compassionate aid (BWI) to date.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government began distributing the financial aid last night after receiving a sum of RM400,000 from the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“We welcome the call made by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) for the BWI to be handed over to the household heads as soon as possible or while they are still in the relief centres.”

He said this to reporters after the ceremony to hand over aid to flood victims in the Alor Gajah district here today, with State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad also present.

Sulaiman said the state government would continue distributing the BWI until all families affected by the natural disaster receive the assistance.-Bernama