PETALING JAYA: The police have detained 390 individuals for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 386 individuals were compounded while another four people were remanded.

He said 23 illegals and three smugglers were detained under Ops Benteng.

“The task force also seized five boats and five vehicles during operations to prevent the entry of illegals into the country,“ Ismail Sabri said during his daily briefing today.

He added that 20 santisation operations were carried out in eight states and Putrajaya to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Those who want travel within Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are advised to get a permit.“

“The permit form can be downloaded via the PDRM Facebook and it must to be singed by the police officer in charge of the nearest police station,“ he said.

He clarified that Kuala Lumpur residents are free to travel within the capital city as it is considered as a single district.

Ismail said there were many queries over boundaries under the implementation of the CMCO in the Klang Valley.

He said it is based on administrative district (borders) and the whole of Kuala Lumpur is considered as one and Putrajaya is another district

Ismail Sabri said to prevent the spread of the virus in red zones employers should allow their workers to work from home.

He said Labuan will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from Oct 17 to 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

He said it was necessary to impose CMCO in Labuan in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases recently.

He said SOPs pertaining to the previous movement control order (MCO) will be maintained.

“The public living in CMCO areas need not worry about to buying goods, don’t resort to panic buying,“ he said.

Ismail said business premises are operating as normal.

He said supermarkets and wet markets are still open daily, vegetables and other raw goods are still being sold.