PETALING JAYA: The number of daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 4,000 with 3,900 new infections reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the nationwide total to 2,703,140.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital admissions of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last seven days has declined by 5.5 per cent compared to the preceding week.