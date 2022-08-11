394 areas in Klang Valley to experience water supply disruption today

PETALING JAYA: A total of 394 areas in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat are expected to experience unscheduled water cuts starting at 10am today.

According to a tweet by Air Selangor, it had to shut down Langat 2 water treatment plant (LRA Langat 2) at 4.30am.

“An accident occurred at KM75.9 of the Karak-Bentong highway, with chemical pollution in the river forcing us to halt operations at Langat 2,“ the Tweet read.

The full list of affected areas will be shared on Air Selangor social media platforms, along with updates on the incident.