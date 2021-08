JOHOR BAHRU: Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim says only 396 out of 779 teachers in the state had refused to be vaccinated due to doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tunku Ismail said another 383 teachers sought to postpone the vaccination due to allergies, pregnancy or certain health conditions.

“I have heard the comments from the teachers on the issues they face, and out of 779 teachers who originally rejected the vaccine, it was found that only 396 did not take the vaccine due to doubts about the vaccine.

“However, now a number of teachers have agreed to register to take the vaccine,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail met with 20 teacher representatives at the Sultan Ibrahim Building in Bukit Timbalan here. Also present were State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Johor State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, while Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad participated in the meeting virtually.

Tunku Ismail expressed hope that the teachers involved were aware of their responsibility of being good role models.

“I hope they will take the vaccine before the school reopens to ensure the health and well-being of the people,“ he said.

Last Sunday (Aug 22), Tunku Ismail called the Johor State Education director and a total of 779 teachers in the state who reportedly refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to meet him over the issue, after it was highlighted by State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang, at the state assembly meeting. — Bernama