39kg of syabu seized, Ukrainian among four arrested

PETALING JAYA: Police detained four men, including a Ukrainian, for drug trafficking.

According to a report by The Star Online , a raid was conducted at a building on May 24 in Cheras.

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said that 39kg of drugs believed to be syabu was seized.

“The suspects were caught taking the drugs from a car during the raid. We also believe that other members of the syndicate are still at large and investigations are ongoing.

“The value of the drugs seized has been placed at around RM1.4mil. Two of the suspects have criminal records including one under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder),“ he reportedly said.

Investigations showed that the Ukrainian suspect entered the country with a valid passport in April and in May.