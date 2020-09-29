4 clusters, 101 new cases and rising concerns over Sabah

PETALING JAYA: With the detection of four new clusters, 101 new cases and concerns over infections in Sabah, the Health Ministry has deployed medical specialists in different fields to the state.

“Staff from other states have been mobilised in Sabah to help strengthen services, enhance Covid-19 detection in the field and improve public health management at hospitals, especially at Tawau and Semporna Hospitals,“ Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said today.

The specialists will observe and provide assistance in enhancing Covid-19 control measures in the state.

The four clusters detected yesterday were from Sabah, Selangor and Johor. The new Sabah clusters are called the Jalan Bomba and Jalan Utara clusters.

“The remaining clusters are the Benteng PK cluster in Selangor, and the Bakawali cluster in Johor,” Noor Hisham said.

The total cases in the new clusters comprise, three in the Jalan Bomba, two in the Jalan Utara cluster, nine in the Benteng PK cluster and four in the Bakawali cluster.

The index case of the Jalan Bomba cluster was a Malaysian who had travelled to Sabah. Two of his close contacts have been infected.

The Jalan Utara cluster involved two health officers at a training institute in Sandakan, who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

From the Benteng PK cluster, eight illegal immigrants tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks. One policeman has been infected.

The Bakawali Cluster involved a couple with a history of travel to Sabah, who tested positive on Sept 26. Two of their close contacts have been infected.

With 101 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, the total number of active cases in the nation rose to 1062. No new deaths were reported.

There were 97 local transmissions involving 93 Malaysians, with the bulk of the cases (73) detected in Sabah.

Of the cases outside Sabah, 17 had a history of travel to the Borneo state, bringing the total of such cases since Sept 20 to 63.

The latest report brought the cumulative number of cases detected in Malaysia to 10,769 cases.

Meanwhile, 50 cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 9,939.