4 killed during eviction at apartment complex in US State of Arizona

LOS ANGELES: Four people, including a constable, were killed on Thursday in a shooting during an eviction at an apartment complex in the US state of Arizona, reported Xinhua, quoting local news media.

It’s “a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson.” police was quoted by KOLD-TV, a television station in Tucson, as saying.

The Tucson Police Department said that officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, at around 11 a.m. local time. The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice, said the report, citing several sources.

Sources said the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager, Martinez-Garibay and a neighbour before turning the gun on himself, according to the report.-Bernama