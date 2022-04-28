4 killed in bridge collapse in central Philippines

MANILA: An Austrian tourist and three Filipinos died after a decades-old bridge collapsed in the central Philippine Bohol province on Wednesday afternoon, local police confirmed on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

Police said the 30-year-old Austrian man was among the passengers of one of the 12 vehicles that plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed around 4 pm local time (0800 GMT) on Wednesday.

More than 20 others survived the accident, including the pregnant Filipino wife of the Austrian tourist. The couple was in town for their honeymoon.

The bridge, built in the 1970s and located in Loay town, was damaged partially by a 7.2 magnitude quake in 2013, local officials said. It was then repaired, allowing traffic to flow.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said in a social media post that the bridge collapsed due to overloading.-Bernama