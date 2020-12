MELAKA: A total of 40 lucky babies who were born yesterday (Dec 9) have received a special gift of RM150 from the Melaka state government.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the babies were born between 12.01 am and 11.59 pm in six hospitals in Melaka.

“Thirty-two of them were born in government hospitals, while the rest in private hospitals. However, I don’t have the information on their gender,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting here, today.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, when tabling the Budget 2021, said the state government would provide a ‘one-off’ assistance of RM150 to mothers who delivered their babies on Dec 9.

The special gift, to be credited into their National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i) account, was given to celebrate Sulaiman’s nine-month tenure as the 12th Chief Minister of Melaka since he was appointed to the post on March 9. — Bernama