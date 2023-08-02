40 dead from floods, landslides in Peru

BOGOTA: At least 40 people have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the South American nation of Peru, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN).

The casualties occurred mostly in the regions of Arequipa, Secocha and Camana, Anadolu Agency reported.

A total of 5,495 houses, 538 kilometers (334 miles) of roads and 34 bridges were damaged in the landslides, according to reports.

Thousands of people were left homeless as a result of the landslides. Search and rescue efforts remain underway.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in the Arequipa region, where the damage was the most severe, it added.

Authorities announced that efforts remain underway to deliver aid to those affected by the devastation. -Bernama