40 illegals caught in PD in operation in conjunction with reopening of country's borders

PORT DICKSON: Forty foreigners were detained around Port Dickson for not having travel and valid identification documents in an integrated operation carried out in conjunction with the reopening of the country's borders yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop(pix) said the 21-hour operation from midnight was carried out to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and cross-border smuggling activities, especially around Port Dickson waters.

“Of the 40 detained, 18 were Filipinos, 17 Indonesians including two children and five from Myanmar,“ he said, adding that 256 foreigners were screened in the operation.

He said this at the Negeri Sembilan Security Agencies' Integrated Operations press conference in conjunction with the Reopening of National Borders, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, here last night.

In the same operation, Mohamad said the police also seized 1,373 packets equivalent to 25,332 white and kretek cigarettes in a Proton Iswara car with a total value of RM16,965.

In the meantime, Mohamad said patrols and monitoring in Port Dickson waters have found no illegal immigrants or foreigners trying to enter the state thus far.

However, he said police would always tighten monitoring as the waters of Port Dickson were a hotspot area that was the focus of landings of illegal immigrants and smuggling activities.

On Ramadan bazaar operations, Mohamad said police would work with the local authorities (PBT) to ensure traders and patrons complied with standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We want to ensure that Ramadan bazaar operations are orderly and smooth. We hope the public comply with the SOP and do not want to take arbitrary action. Those not complying with the new rules will be subject to certain actions,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said such integrated operations would continue to be carried out comprehensively, including in all districts (in the state), to ensure safety, public order and well -being of the people remained protected from any cross -border criminal threats.

He also advised the people to remain disciplined in complying with the SOP even though various relaxations have been given, including for congregational prayer activities in mosques and suraus or prayer ceremonies in houses of worship other than Islam, which can be carried out without the need for physical distancing.

“Moreover, we will also receive tourists from abroad after the reopening of the country’s borders and the public is urged to be vigilant and comply with the SOP set,“ he said.-Bernama