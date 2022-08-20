40 locations in Malacca expected to get 5G coverage next month

MALACCA: A total of 40 locations in Ayer Keroh and Bandar Malacca are expected to have 5G coverage by the end of September out of the 133 locations targeted for the first phase of the 5G service network rollout in Malacca.

State Education and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said the 5G network rollout by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOM) through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) would also be expanded through the use of street furniture such as street lights.

“Malacca has been identified as one of the earliest states to have this 5G network and the identified locations involved areas with high population density, industrial and tourism focus areas as well as higher education institutions.

“Thus, various smart applications such as AI Surveillance and IOT sensors to improve the security, transportation and so on will be integrated through the smart lamp post infrastructure for the 5G network,“ he told reporters here today.

Rais said for that purpose, the state government had also set up a task force managed by the Malacca Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) to speed up the approval process for the construction of telecommunication structures in the state.-Bernama