40% of 2,205 premises in Johor without FC

JOHOR BAHRU: Some 40 percent of the 2,205 premises in Johor are still without Fitness Certificate (FC) or Fire Certificate (FC) issued by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department.

The department’s director-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) said the premises included government buildings, hotels, factories and shopping malls.

”These premises, which have certain risks, need to obtain the FC in accordance with Section 27 of the Fire Service Act.

“I suggest owners of the affected buildings apply for inspection to ensure their compliance with regulations and requirements according to the laws and fire safety standards,“ he told a press conference after opening a seminar on Uniform Building By-Law (Amendment 2021) here today.

Although premises that do not have an FC can still operate if they have been issued with the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), Mohammad Hamdan said, the premises concerned must be inspected every year by the Fire and Rescue Department.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has to check every year to make sure the building complies with the specifications as approved when they got the CCC Certificate,“ he added.

He said Section 33 of Act 341 provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, on owners of premises which do not have FC.-Bernama