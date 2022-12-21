40 premises in Selangor face egg shortage

KAPAR: About 40 out of 110 premises in Selangor are found to experience egg shortage after the state’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) carried out Ops Terjah from Dec 17 to Dec 20.

Its director, Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey said that apart from that, three premises were found to have a shortage of chickens while 26 premises were identified as lacking in the supply of subsidised packet cooking oil and only one premises had no stock of the oil.

“We found that the supply of eggs and subsidised packet cooking oil was mostly lacking in Petaling Jaya, near here. However, the supply of basic necessities like bottled cooking oil and flour was stable,” he told reporters after the Ops Terjah at a supermarket here today.

He said checks under Ops Terjah were carried out in stages and targeted premises selling basic necessities, such as markets, mini markets, retail stores, small hawker stalls and eateries.

He added that the state KPDN utilised a traffic light mechanism system to monitor the supply of basic necessities such as chicken, chicken eggs and cooking oil in the premises.

“This system uses the green code (sufficient supply), yellow (insufficient supply) and red (no supply) to facilitate his team to take comprehensive action and ensure the supply of necessities is not affected,” he said.-Bernama