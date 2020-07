PETALING JAYA: Forty Malaysians who are returning home from India today will go through their mandatory 14-day isolation at a quarantine centre in Bangi.

This is despite the government announcing yesterday that Malaysians will only no longer be allowed to undergo quarantine at home beginning Friday (July 24).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to place the 40 returnees in a designated centre was done taking into consideration the risk of infection they pose.

According to him, the group, which will be flying home via an Air India Express commercial flight, had attended a tabligh congregation in India.

“They failed in their bid to return to Malaysia on July 17. Considering their risk factor, all of them will go through 14 days of quarantine at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute in Bangi.

“The centre will be supervised by medical personnel from the Health Ministry, and controlled by the police.

“As such, visitors from outside, including family members, are not allowed during the whole mandatory quarantine period,” he said in a statement today.