400 industry workers to receive vaccine jab at PICC PPVIN today

PUTRAJAYA: Some 400 workers from factories in the Klang Valley will be given the the Covid-19 vaccine injection at the industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC), which began operation today.

The PPVIN at PICC, which is part of the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) initiative, is managed by International SOS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Head of Operations for Health Care Organiser of International SOS (Malaysia) Dr Adrian Seng Fook Wai(pix) said the PPVIN would be in operation for three months during which 20,000 people would receive the vaccine jab, involving 40,000 doses.

“So far, the vaccination process is smooth. More than 60 staff, including volunteers, are on duty and we expect the vaccination capacity to be increased to 1,000 individuals in the second week,” he told reporters after observing the vaccination process at the centre today.

He said majority of the vaccine recipients at the centre are workers in the manufacturing sector and they will be given the Sinovac vaccine supplied by the Putrajaya District Health Centre.

International SOS (Malaysia) is a partner of ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary wholly-owned by ProtectHealth Malaysia established under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

ProtectHealth has been appointed by MOH as implementer of private medical practitioner participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. -Bernama