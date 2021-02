KUCHING: About 40,000 frontliners in Sarawak are set to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase of the programme roll-out starting Feb 27, State Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing said today.

He said the immunisation programme in Sarawak was divided into three phases, whereby the first phase is for the frontliners.

“The second phase involves individuals aged 60 and above and those with co-morbid diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, while the third phase is for individuals aged 60 and below with no chronic illnes,” he said in a media conference here, today.

A total of 56 vaccine centres have been identified for the purpose throughout Sarawak including the Bau Hospital, Lundu Hospital, Singai Health Clinic, Batu Kawa Health Clinic, Jalan Masjid Health Clinic, Petra Jaya Health Clinic, Tanah Putih Health Clinic and Sarawak General Hospital.

It is expected that 2.2 million people in Sarawak will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this year.

Meanwhile, 246 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the state today, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 6,832.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the increase in new cases was due to active case detection exercise in several areas following the spread of the pandemic among the community. — Bernama