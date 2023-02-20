403,637 candidates sit for SPM written exams

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 403,637 candidates are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) written examinations from today to March 15 at 3,355 examination centres nationwide.

In KUALA LUMPUR, some 19,932 candidates comprising 15,500 candidates sat for the SPM at 154 examination centres, with 15,500 from government schools, government agencies (250), private schools (2,513) and private schools (1,669), said Kuala Lumpur Education director Norhayati Ab Wahab.

In MELAKA, 12,907 SPM candidates sat for the examination at 102 centres throughout the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said of the total, 11,037 were from government schools, government agencies (694), religious schools (23), private schools (211) and private candidates (942).

In PERAK, deputy director of the State Education Department Rahimah Mohamed said a total of 32,736 candidates sat for the SPM in the state today.

They include 108 candidates with special needs and three candidates who are taking their examination in hospitals.

In PAHANG, of the 20,850 candidates who sat for the SPM at 263 examination centres statewide, 116 were candidates with special needs, while eight took the examination in three hospitals due to health problems, said State Education director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, a total of 16,815 candidates sat for the SPM at 144 examination centres compared to 16,758 in 2021, an increase of 57 candidates (0.3 per cent), said deputy director of the State Education Department Dr Norisah Suhaili.

She said of the total, 14,869 were from government schools, 770 from private schools and 638 were private candidates, 393 from the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), 81 from the state religious schools and 64 from state government schools.

In SARAWAK, 36,523 candidates sat for the SPM examination at 259 centres, according to assistant director of the State Education Department (the Assessment and Examination Sector) Rizuan Mohd.

He said of the total, 34,268 were candidates from government schools, 1,107 were private candidates, 766 from private secondary schools, 24 from religious schools and 358 from other agencies.

In PENANG, some 19,501 candidates sat for the SPM at 147 examination centres statewide, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said 15 candidates sat for their examination in hospitals due to various health issues, while five more candidates who tested positive for Covid-19, will be taking their SPM after completing quarantine.

In TERENGGANU, 18,751 candidates are sitting for the SPM at 176 centres, according to deputy director of the State Education Department Awi Salleh.

Of the total, he said 16,891 were candidates from government schools, Majlis Amanah Rakyat or MARA (564), religious schools (233), private schools (69), private candidates (904) and state religious schools (90).

In KELANTAN, 27,119 candidates sat for the SPM at 286 examination centres across the state, said deputy director of the State Education Department Mohd Zin Halim.

In PERLIS, 3,569 candidates, including 121 private candidates sat for the SPM at 35 centres statewide, according to state education director Naharudeen Othman.

In KEDAH, state education director Rozaini Ahmad, in a statement, said a total of 29,745 candidates sat for the SPM at 264 examination centres in the state.

In JOHOR, 48,759 candidates including 1,796 private candidates and 149 candidates with special needs sat for the SPM at 367 examination centres, said deputy director of the State Education Department Anuar Sukiran.

In SABAH, deputy director of the State Education Department Mohd Zaini Yanin said a total of 40,148 candidates including 36,026 students from government schools, government agencies (456) and religious schools (257) sat for the examination at 314 centres.

In case of flooding, he said the State Education Department would activate ‘Op Payung’, specifically to help SPM candidates get to their examination centres.

“Parents are urged to contact the school if they have trouble sending their children to the examination centres so that help can be sent immediately, and throughout the examination period, the State Education Department’s Operation Room can be reached at 088-513583,” he said. -Bernama