405 close contacts of positive case from Umboo cluster screened

MELAKA: A total of 405 individuals identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 positive case from the Umboo Cluster have undergone swab tests as of yesterday.

They consist of Immigration Department personnel and officers as well as illegal immigrants at the Machap Umboo Detention Depot in Alor Gajah.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman (pix) said of the total number of people screened, three illegal immigrants and one Immigration personnel tested positive.

“A total of 187 individuals have yet to receive their test results while the rest are negative. Illegal immigrants who have undergone the test are currently undergoing quarantine at the depot.

“Immigration personnel and officers who have been screened are required to undergo the Home Surveillance and Observation Order (HSO) for 14 days but there are also some of them who choose to be quarantined at the depot,” he said.

He said this after launching the Satu Jam Setiap Sabtu: Cari dan Musnahkan Tempat Pembiakan Nyamuk Aedes campaign which was also attended by Melaka Health Department director Datuk Dr Ismail Ali at Balai Raya Taman Ayer Molek here today.

According to a Bernama report last Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had detected six new Covid-19 clusters including the Umboo Cluster involving an individual (case number 21,322) who tested positive following a screening at the Immigration Detention Depot on Oct 18.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was quoted as saying the individual was admitted to the Melaka Hospital and close contact screening found three more positive cases.

Meanwhile, Rahmad said the Conditional Movement Control Order would only be implemented in any sub-district in the state if the area recorded over 40 positive cases in one or two weeks’ time.

He said the decision was made during the State Security Working Committee Meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali at Seri Negeri yesterday.

“So far, the Covid-19 positive cases in every sub-district in Melaka are still under control. The highest number of cases recorded are seven, namely at Mukim Chohong in Jasin,” he said adding that a total of 37 cases including four import cases were recorded in Melaka from Oct 9 to last Thursday.

On the campaign, Rahmad said it is aimed at fostering awareness and educating the community on the importance of keeping their house surroundings clean and free of Aedes breeding grounds.

He said the campaign was introduced after Melaka registered a hike of 23.3% or 2,328 dengue cases in the 42nd epid week (Oct 17) compared to 1,751 cases in the same period last year. — Bernama