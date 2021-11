PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,087 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest number represented a decrease of 157 cases from the new infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,627,903.

According to the CovidNow portal, the number of hospital admissions in the last seven days have declined by 5.4 per cent compared to the preceding week.