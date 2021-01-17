41 booked for MCO violations in Labuan

LABUAN: Labuan police have issued RM1,000 compound notices to 41 violators of standard operating procedures (SOP) as of today under the Movement Control Order (MCO) since it was reinstated to contain spread of Covid-19 in the duty-free island from Jan 13.

Labuan acting police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said the offences committed were varied and included interstate travel via illegal routes, ‘hanging out’ with friends on beaches and more than two people in one vehicle.

“If the violators fail to pay the compound amount, they will be tried in court...they are given two weeks to settle the amount at any Health Department offices,“ he told Bernama after making a visit to an MCO roadblock at Jalan Tun Mustapha here.

Ibrahim said more than 21, 000 vehicles were checked in Labuan since the MCO was reinstated.

The MCO is scheduled to end on Jan 26. — Bernama