KUANTAN: A total 428 entrepreneurs in Pahang will receive a Mara business financing moratorium involving a financial implication of RM1.66 million, said Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad(pix).

In addition, he said a rental exemption incentive and a 30 per cent rental discount would benefit 473 tenants while 34 entrepreneurs would receive the Prihatin Micro Business Financing Scheme (S3P) worth RM1.17 million.

He said RM600,000 was also allocated to 22 entrepreneurs through the Special Business Financing Scheme for Women (DanaNITA).

“These are part of a series of assistances which have been announced by the government through the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) and National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) to help Bumiputra entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19.

“It is hoped that these aid schemes delivered through Mara can benefit them and inspire them to continue to achieve success in the sectors ventured into,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

In another development, Abdul Rahman also announced aid for the owners of 18 houses in Kampung Chegar Perah, Lipis which were damaged by a storm on Friday, which will be approved through the allocation for the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT).

He said the programme provided an allocation of RM53,000 to rebuild a destroyed home, and a maximum of RM13,000 for houses requiring renovation work.

Besides easing the burden of the victims, Abdul Rahman said the aid was also in line with the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who wanted the PPRT programme to be expanded.

The storm in Kampung Chegar Perak was reported to have occurred on Friday at 5 pm, resulting in the majority of the affected houses experiencing damaged roofs, but no injury or loss of life were recorded. -Bernama