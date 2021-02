KUCHING: A total of 428 students of 32 schools in Sarawak were unable to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination which began nationwide today, it was announced here.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said 414 of the students are from zones under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) while 14 students were found to be Covid-19-positive.

“Of the students, 205 are male and 223 female,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19, here.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, also said that the EMCO at the Town Villa housing and flats area in Sibu Jaya has been extended to March 4.

At the same press conference, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the police will conduct foot and vehicle patrols as well as use loud hailers and beacon lights to indicate their presence in public areas.

On the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, Uggah said one death was reported over 24 hours up to noon today, raising to 74 the number of deaths in the state from the disease or 0.91 per cent of the total number of positive cases reported.

Over the same period, 221 new cases were detected in the state, up from 185 yesterday. Altogether, Sarawak has reported 8,164 cases so far. — Bernama