43 controlled fresh markets of Fama gross RM23.6 mln: Mafi

SEREMBAN: Forty three Controlled Fresh Markets (PST) under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in the country recorded a sales value RM23.6 million as at June 19, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister 1, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

The markets which operated under Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 were aimed at giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to market products and thereby providing consumers a choice to save between five and 20 per cent.

Ahmad said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has taken various measures in ensuring the smooth and continuous food supply chain to the people amidst the issues of oversupply and travelling permits.

“Apart from that, the problems of oversupply and marketing faced by farmers during the MCO could be overcome with the implementation of Mafi Prihatin to assist groups affected during the period.

“To date, through the contribution of Mafi Prihatin alone, almost 20.5 tonnes of agricultural products such as vegetables and fruits have been channeled to the people,” he said in a statement after visiting a high technology agricultural produce marketing centre at the Fama Training Institute in Port Dickson yesterday.-Bernama