4.3 tonnes of cocaine seized in port of Trieste, Italy

ROME: Italian finance police said they have pulled off one of Europe’s biggest-ever drugs impoundments, seizing 4.3 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Trieste.

Italian news agency (ANSA) reported Investigators said the criminal gangs that bought the narcotics paid around 96 million euros for it and it would have been sold on the Italian market for a total of around 240 million euros.

It added that in the Thursday’s operation, coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators, saw 38 suspects arrested.

Around two million euros in cash was impounded too.-Bernama