4,326 nomination forms for GE15 sold: EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has sold a total of 4,326 nomination forms so far for the 15th General Election (GE15).

According to statistics released by the EC today, 3,036 of the nomination forms are for parliamentary seats, while 1,290 forms were for state seats.

Sabah recorded the highest purchase of forms for parliamentary seats, at 716, followed by Perak (326), Selangor (266), Kelantan (262), Johor (253), Penang (219), Kuala Lumpur/ Putrajaya (163), Kedah (150), Pahang (144), Terengganu (118), Sarawak (100), and Melaka (73).

Perlis, which has only three parliamentary seats, recorded the purchase of 52 nominations forms for parliamentary candidates, which is higher than Negeri Sembilan, which has eight parliamentary seats but recorded purchase of only 24 forms so far

According to the statement, the EC headquarters here recorded sales of 170 nomination forms.

On the sale of the nomination forms for state seats, Perak recorded the highest at 654, followed by Pahang (422), and Perlis (153). 61 nomination forms were sold at the EC headquarters here.

Polling is on Nov 19, with nomination day set for tomorrow and early voting on Nov 15.

GE15 involves 222 parliamentary seats and 59 state seats in Perak, Pahang (42), and Perlis (15).

The Bugaya state by-election in Sabah will be held simultaneously with GE15.-Bernama