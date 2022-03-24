435 notices issued for smoking-related offences in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: A total of 435 court notices were issued to the public in the state for various offences under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT 2004) involving a total compound of RM123,700 from Jan 1 to March 21.

Negeri Sembilan Deputy Director of Health (Public Health) Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said 116 integrated operations were carried out statewide and 2,153 premises were inspected.

“Last year, 457 court notices were issued with a total compound value of RM137,950 involving 346 operations and 7,957 premises checked in each district,“ he said after a smoking ban operation here last night.

On the eight-hour operation, he said a total of 66 court notices were issued to the public at 90 premises in Seremban, including food premises and hospital areas.

Of the total, Dr Mohammad Faid said 30 notices were issued for smoking at food premises with a total compound of RM7,500 while five notices were issued to premises owners for failing ensure that no one smoked in the premises (RM1,250) while 31 notices were issued for other offences (RM 7,750).-Bernama