444 complaints on new media received so far this year: Fahmi

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received a total of 444 complaints about the new media this year, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who described the amount as worrying, said MCMC had been planning to strengthen programmes and activities related to the spread of false information, hate speech and online scams.

“(Complaints received) only in January and this is worrying, I hope this initiative can not only be continued but also multiplied to drive Malaysia towards a positive cyber world,“ he said at the 10th anniversary of Klik Dengan Bijak (KDB ) here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching, Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and MCMC interim chairman Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain.

KDB is an initiative introduced in 2012 to educate and increase the awareness of Internet users about online security by emphasising self-control based on Rukun Negara principles.

Meanwhile, Fahmi suggested that MCMC use information from the public to improve the KDB initiative in line with the current development.

“Perhaps from this point of view, I would like to discuss with MCMC...especially with schools, public and private higher education institutions because they are the people who participate in the digital economy that we are developing,“ he said.

Fahmi said he supports the KDB initiative because it provides awareness and education to the public about positive, productive and responsible use of the Internet.

He also congratulated MCMC because the KDB initiative was nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Award of ‘World Summit on the Information Society Prizes’ (WSIS) which will take place from March 17 to 23 in Geneva, Switzerland. -Bernama