PETALING JAYA: Selangor continues to the top list with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the 4,446 Covid-19 cases, 1,650 were reported in Selangor. Sarawak recorded the second highest number with 433 cases while all other states had cases in three digits.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted today that the total number of infections now stands at 474,556.

More to come.