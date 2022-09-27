45 foreigners detained in raids on two factories

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Immigration Department detained 45 foreigners, comprising Myanmar and Bangladesh nationals, for various offences when they raided two factories in the Juru Industrial Area here today.

Penang Immigration director Shah Inor Shahbudin said the two-hour raids on two factories manufacturing plastics and boxes at 10.40 am, based on intelligence and public tip-off, involved 23 enforcement personnel.

She said all the foreigners, aged between 20 and 35, were detained on suspicion of having committed various offences, including overstaying, not possessing valid work permits and misuse of their social visit pass.

“In the operation, we detained 45 foreigners, including five women, and preliminary investigation found that all 45 of them have been working in the country for the past two to three years, with the latest being three months ago,” she told reporters after the operation here today.

She said employers who hired these foreign workers would also be investigated and have action taken against them if they fail to produce their relevant employment documents.

“This case is being investigated under Regulation 39(b) Immigration Regulations Act 1963 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155),” she said.-Bernama