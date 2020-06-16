45 immigrants detained in Selangor during MCO period

KUALA LANGAT: A total of 45 foreigners were detained throughout the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO, since April to date, while travelling through rat trails at several locations in Selangor.

GOF Fourth Battalion Commanding Officer Supt Zulafendy Hassan said they were arrested in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang Utara, Klang Selatan, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Ops Covid-19 and Ops Benteng mounted during the period.

“A total of 24 locals, aged between 20 to 50 years, were also arrested for MCO violations, harbouring of illegals and drug-related crimes,” he told reporters after monitoring the GOF guard posts in Kuala Langat.

Also present was Selangor Internal Security and Public Order Department chief Supt Rudy Abdullah.

Meanwhile Rudy said the monitoring was to check on the rat trails around Kuala Langat and so far GOF had identified 61 of such trails along the Selangor coast.

“Some 200 personnel have been mobilised in six coastal districts, to curb the entry of illegal immigrants,” he said adding that surveillance had been intensified since the MCO implementation. -Bernama