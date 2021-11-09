4.5 per cent jobless rate in September

PETALING JAYA: Unemployment was lower in September at 4.5%, a downward trend as more economic sectors open in more states with the country heading towards Covid-19 endemic, reports The Malaysian Insight.

Quoting the Statistics Department, the report said employment continued to increase as more states moved into the next phases of the National Recovery Plan and as interstate travel and tourism activities resumed.

Unemployment in September had affected 729,600 people, a 2.6% drop from August’s 748,800 persons. In August, the unemployment rate was 4.6%.

In terms of the labour force participation rate, September recorded 68.6%, or a 0.2% increase from August.

By economic sector, jobs were mostly filled in the services sector, wholesale and retail trade, food and beverage and information and communication. There was also positive growth for employment in manufacturing and construction, but a drop in agriculture, mining and quarrying.

Currently, all states are in phase 4 of the recovery plan, except for Sarawak and Kelantan, which are still in phase 3.