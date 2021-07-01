468 people dead from suicide this year : CID director

KUALA LUMPUR: An average of two people died daily by suicide from January 2020 till May this year, police statistics show.

In the 516 days over the period, 1,099 people were killed after resorting to suicide.

What is of greater concern is that in just five month between January and May this year, 468 suicide cases have been reported.

In 2020, there were 631 cases while in 2019, 609 cases were reported.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said today records show that women outnumbered men in the cases by five fold since 2019.

Police records show 281 of the victims were men while women made up 1,427 victims.

He said the majority of those who died were aged between 15 and 18 (872 cases) and between 19 and 40 at 668 cases. Other age categories made up 168 cases.

Abd Jalil said Johor recorded the highest number of cases with 101 between 2019 and 2020.

However, he said as for this year, based on statistics until May, Selangor has the highest number of cases at 117 compared to other states.

Abd Jalil said 75.1% of the suicide cases were committed by hanging, followed by jumping off high-rise buildings at 13.6% and consuming poison at 5.7%.

“Our investigations showed that the three main causes that led to the victims taking their lives are family problems, depression and financial issues.

“Based on this, we all have a responsibility to play a role in addressing this issue. Those with issues related to finance, family and mental health should be assisted and given support by their family and close friends.” he said.

Abd Jalil also urged those facing such issues to seek help from those closest to them and counselling services offered by various quarters.