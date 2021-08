BUTTERWORTH: A total of 47 compounds involving RM203,500 were issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) on bus operators and drivers in Penang who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

The compound action was taken during an operation carried out by JPJ in collaboration with the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) beginning from July 25 until yesterday.

JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Aedy Fadly Ramli said there are still a few operators including factory bus drivers who do not adhere to the SOPs set to curb the spread of Covid-19 even though enforcement had been ongoing for the past two years.

“In the operation most of the summonses issued on the public transport sector involved vans transporting factory workers for carrying passengers in excess of the permitted capacity, where 18 compounds were issued amounting to RM51,500.

“Nine compounds worth RM58,000, were issued for failing to provide temperature screening tools and the MySejahtera QR code on company and factory vehicles,“ he told reporters when met at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza, here last night.

Aedy Fadly said in the operation, 203 vehicles were inspected and 98 compounds were issued for various road transport offences, adding that similar operations have been mounted nationwide from yesterday until Sept 16. -Bernama