472 arrested for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: People not wearing face masks topped the list of 472 individuals arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures under the various movement control orders.

“A total of 15 individuals were remanded while the remaining 457 were issued compounds. One individual was released on bail,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a press statement today.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (182), ignoring social distancing (65), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (85), premises operating against set time limits or without permission (66), crossing states and districts without permission (32) and others (42).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,564 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 17,518 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, government offices and land, air and water terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw the arrest of 65 illegal immigrants and four land vehicles being seized yesterday.

A total of 105,603 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance and placed under quarantine at 83 hotels and 17 public training institutes (ILA) since last July 24 until yesterday (Jan 15).

Ismail Sabri said of the total, 540 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 8,588 were required to go through mandatory quarantine. A total of 96,475 individuals were discharged and allowed to go home.

They arrived from 37 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America and Ethiopia, Maldives, Oman and Macau, he added.

From April 20 till yesterday, a total of 14,359 inspections had been done by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 8,132 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, 22 construction sites were inspected throughout Malaysia and 17 were found to comply with the SOPs while four did not.

One construction site was ordered to be closed.

In addition, one construction site was found to be not operating.