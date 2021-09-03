47.2 per cent of Malaysia's population fully vaccinated: JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 47.2 per cent of the population in the country, or 15,429,300 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV)

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 20,115,233 individuals or 61.6 per cent, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 35,519,754 doses of the vaccine having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) until yesterday.

According to JKJAV, the percentage of the country’s adult population who have received both doses of the vaccine increased to 65.9 per cent yesterday, from 65.1 per cent last Wednesay.

On the daily vaccination, the number of doses dispensed yesterday was 369,280 doses, with 187,645 doses to second dose recipients and 181,635 as first dose.

Pick was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.-Bernama