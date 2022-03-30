48 ex-athletes complete sports science, hospitality operations courses

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 48 former national athletes have completed their courses in Sports Science Level 1 and Certificate in Hospitality Operations in a bid to ensure a better post-retirement life for them.

Of the total, 27 sat for the Sports Science Level 1 course while eight from the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) and 13 members of the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) completed the Certificate in Hospitality Operations course.

Both courses were organised by YAKEB, MSDeaf and the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) with the cooperation of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

“I am confident that these courses are very beneficial as the participants can acquire various knowledge about the service sector, namely, hospitality and culinary which will enable them to be independent.

“If we look at them, they come from various fields of trade including barber, food outlet operators and there are also Grab drivers and burger sellers,” said HRD Corp chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh.

He said this when met by reporters at a ceremony to hand over certificates to the participants, which was also attended by YAKEB chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed and PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, at YAKEB, Bukit Kiara here, today.

Meanwhile, Noorul Ariffin said YAKEB would gather all the participants who had sat for the Sports Science Level 1 course to take the Sports Science Level 2 course to be conducted by the National Sports Institute of Malaysia (NSI) in June.

“NSI will open the registration for the level 2 course and we strongly encourage them to take up the level 2 and subsequently level 3 to complete the Sport Science course,” he said.

Kelantan FC chief coach Rezal Zambery Yahya, who took up the Sports Science Level 1 course, said it gave him a new perspective and knowledge, adding that he planned to take up other courses to be offered in the future.

“I strongly encourage former athletes to take the opportunity to sit for courses related to their fields because, to me, life after retirement is quite different.

“We must grab opportunities like this because they can help us in whatever sector we venture into later,” said the former national footballer.-Bernama