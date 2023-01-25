48-hour water supply disruption in Seremban, Kuala Pilah from Jan 31

SEREMBAN: Several areas in Seremban and Kuala Pilah will be experiencing water supply disruption, for 48 hours from 8 am on Jan 31 to 8 am Feb 2, due to pipe connecting and maintenance works.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS), in a statement, said areas in Seremban which will experience water supply disruption include the Seremban city, Ampangan, Senawang, Paroi, Rasah Jaya, Senawang industrial area, Taman Tuanku Ja’afar, Seremban Selatan, Seremban Jaya, Jalan Ampangan-Kuala Pilah and its surrounding areas.

Other areas affected include Seremban 2 and 3, Mambau, Temiang, Templer, Bukit Kepayang, Oakland, Jalan Labu Batu 1 to Batu 13, Seremban R&R northbound and southbound, Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Columbia Hospital, KPJ Hospital, Mawar Hospital and NSCMH Dialysis Centre.

Residents in the Sikamat area, including Taman Desa Rhu, Kampung Ujung Pasir, Taman Warisan Puteri, Kampung Bukit Merbah, Taman Rashibah, Taman Suliana and Taman Penaga, as well as some high areas in Mantin and Lenggeng, will also be affected.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Pilah, the affected areas include Pekan Senaling, Kampung Maasop, Taman Pilah Senaling, Kampung Batang Pilah, Kampung Sri Pilah, Kampung Ulu Pilah, Kampung Sikai, Kampung Gunung Pasir and Kampung Ulu Senaling.

Also involved are Kuala Pilah Matriculation College, Taman Bahagia Delima, Taman Bukit Intan, Taman Selasih, Kampung Batu 46, Sekolah Zaaba, Sekolah Tunku Kursiah, Taman Pendita, Kampung Bukit Temensu and Kampung Sungai Layang.

In the meantime, as a contingency measure, SAINS will deliver water tankers and place static water tanks, if the water supply disruption exceeds the estimated closure period.

For more information, consumers can contact SAINS at its toll-free line, 1-800-88-6982. -Bernama