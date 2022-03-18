48 slopes in Ampang Jaya in very critical category

SHAH ALAM: Forty-eight out of 118 slopes in the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) area are in a very critical category and need almost RM100 million for repair, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han, however, said that the cost would actually depend on the study findings of experts, such as the Malaysian Public Works Institute (Ikram).

“The local authority has also requested for cooperation from Ikram to carry out a study and further repair of the slopes in their area,” he said at the sitting today.

Ng said for a start, MPAJ had appointed a panel of slope maintenance contractors so that early maintenance could be implemented and early signs of slope failure could be addressed promptly.

On the short-term plans flood mitigation at the local authority level, he said the plans were being empowered to ensure its effectiveness.

“For example, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is in the midst of implementing the Shah Alam Sustainable Urban Drainage Master Plan which is in line with the climate change action plan,” he said.

The Subang Jaya City Council, on the other hand, is in the midst of installing early flood warning system in 11 areas with an estimated allocation of RM330,000 and implementing the Flood Communication Plan, he said.

“Therefore, local authorities are encouraged to use suitable technology in their flood mitigation in the future,” he said.-Bernama