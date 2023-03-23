48,000 women expected to receive breast, cervical cancer screening benefit

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 48,000 high-risk women are expected to benefit from the subsidised mammogram tests and cervical cancer screening provided by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

Its Deputy Minister Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu (pix) said a sum of RM6 million has been allocated for mammogram test subsidies in Budget 2023, while RM5.5 million was allocated for cervical cancer screening subsidies.

“I am confident this provision will bring relief especially to women who are at risk and will also reduce the burden of the less privileged who wish to go for breast and cervical cancer screening,“ she said when winding up the debate on the Ministry’s Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, she said KPWKM was still in the process of detailing the establishment of the Child Development Department (JPKK) as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when presenting the 2023 Budget.

She said engagement sessions are being held with stakeholders to finetune the JPKK set up.

“In addition, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has made several preparations in empowering the Children’s Division through a quick win proposal framework for the establishment of JPKK involving legal officers and officers from KPWKM, JKM and the related agencies,“ she said.

Aiman ​​Athirah also informed that the ministry will continue to legalise unregistered nurseries and child care centres across the country, in addition to providing RM15 million as soft loan to help entrepreneurs.

The Dewan Rakyat then approved an allocation of RM3.196 billion (RM3,196,960,900) for KPWKM in the 2023 Budget at the committee level through a majority vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues next Monday. -Bernama